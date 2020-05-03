The video for & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; shows how young Kobe Bryant quickly earned the respect of Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and his fellow Eastern Conference All-Stars sat in the locker room before the 1998 All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden discussing the teenager who had already made a big impression on the NBA.

"That little Lakers is going to take everyone one by one," Jordan reflected to his teammates in a video shared in the fifth episode of the documentary series "The Last Dance,quot; on Sunday.

Sure enough, Kobe Bryant, the rising star of the west, would push Michael Jordan throughout the contest in an effort that kick-started his legacy. Bryant would model his game after Jordan and strive to become the kind of figure his predecessor became through ruthless intensity. Their relationship was that of an older brother and a younger brother, equally competitive and united.

"The Last Dance,quot; details the dynamic between Jordan and Bryant. The producers filmed and reunited the entire episodes with Bryant before he died in a helicopter crash on January 26, and reportedly left everything intact.

Jordan's last season with the Bulls came in 1998, aligning with Bryant's first All-Star appearance. That created an easy narrative to pass from the torch of the Bulls legend to the new Lakers star.

Once Jordan returned from retirement in 2001, Bryant was a three-time All-Star Champion and two-time champion, en route to his own Hall of Fame arc.

Bryant's movements, particularly his back flip, were evolutions of what Jordan perfected.

"What you get from me is from him," Bryant said in the documentary. "I don't get five championships here without him. He guided me a lot."

Bryant received a written tribute from the producers at the beginning of the fifth episode.