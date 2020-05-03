The US Air Force USA Deploys four B-1B bombers in the Indo-Pacific – Defense Blog

In a statement Sunday, the US Air Force. USA He said the four Lancer B-1B bombers were deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of the BTF missions from the US Strategic Command. USA To deny or interrupt threats and secure allies and partners.

“Four bombers and approximately 200 Airmen from the 9th Bomb Squadron, 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, deployed to support Pacific Air Force training efforts with allies, partners and joint forces; and strategic deterrence missions to strengthen the rule-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region, ”he said in a statement.

Three B-1Bs flew to Andersen AFB, while one separated and flew to eastern Japan for training with the assets of the US Navy. USA They operate in the region before heading to Andersen AFB.

"Implementations like this allow our Airmen to improve the preparedness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge worldwide," said Col. Ed. Sumangil, 7th BW Commander. "It also provides a valuable opportunity to better integrate with our allies and partners through joint and combined operations and exercises."

In line with the National Defense Strategy's objectives of strategic predictability and operational unpredictability, the Bomber Task Force enables a combination of different types of strategic bombers to operate in the Indo-Pacific region from a broader range of locations in abroad and in the continental United States with greater operability Resilience.

"The B-1 provides all the training opportunities that the B-52 [Stratofortress] provided, plus the ability to train for advanced anti-surface and engagement warfare with [long-range anti-surface missiles]," he said. the lieutenant. Colonel Frank, Welton, Chief of PACAF Operations Force Management.

The B-1 can carry the largest conventional guided and unguided weapon payload in the US Air Force. USA

"The B-1 can carry a larger payload of joint air-to-surface separation missiles and a larger payload of 2,000 pound class direct attack ammunition," Welton said. Furthermore, the B-1 can carry the LRASM, giving it advanced counterattack capabilities. It also has an advanced self-protection suite and is capable of transiting at supersonic speeds to enhance offensive and defensive capabilities. "

The last time B-1s were deployed to the region was in 2017. Bombers from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron supported Andersen AFB missions, conducting multiple sequenced bilateral missions with the Republic of Korea Air Force and Self-Defense Force. Japan air.

"Our wing has conducted and participated in a variety of exercises over the past year to ensure that we are prepared for large-scale missions like this," said Sumangil. "We are excited to return to Guam and proud to continue to be part of the terrorist force prepared to defend the United States and its allies against any threat."

The last BTF deployed to the Pacific was in January 2019 when three B-2 spirits and approximately 200 Airmen from the 393rd Whiteman AFB, Missouri Bomb Squadron were deployed to Hawaii. The squadron made 37 incursions for a total of 171 hours. Eight of the missions were integration operations with F-22 Raptors from the 199th Fighter Squadron, 154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard.

BTF deployments at the INDOPACOM theater are not the only way that the Air Force Global Strike Command supports the goals of the combatant commandos. AFGSC also carries out long-range missions from the continental United States.

A CONUS to CONUS BTF was executed on February 3 when two B-52 Stratofortress conducted bilateral training near Misawa Air Base, Japan, with 13 JASDF F-2s, four F-4s, and 28 F-15s; and six F-16 combat falcons from the US Air Force. USA 35th Fighter Wing, Misawa AB.

Two other CONUS missions to CONUS BTF occurred on April 22 and 29 involving B-1B Lancers from the 37th Bomb Squadron, 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota. The B-1s from the April 22 mission were integrated with six US Air Force F-16 combat falcons. USA From the 35th FW, and seven JASDF F-2s and eight JASDF F-15s over Draughon Range near Misawa for bilateral and theatrical familiarization training. The two B-1Bs on the April 29 mission conducted a theatrical familiarization in the South China Sea in a demonstration of PACAF's commitment to flying, sailing and operating where permitted by international law.