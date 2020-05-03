The United States is failing its undocumented immigrants during the coronavirus pandemic

"I can't breathe!" is the first thing I hear when I walk into the room, watching a patient gasp for air. He has the robust, worn body of a migrant farm worker, but his lungs are on the verge of exhaustion today, having struggled with pneumonia for more than a week. Hours later, I watch him being taken, in a coma on a ventilator, to the ICU. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I now see many patients arriving at the hospital with difficulty breathing. However, this case was more serious, even more tragic, because it delayed seeking medical attention. The case of this man is not unique: he shares his immigration status with approximately 10.5 million people in the United States. Due to fear of crippling medical bills or deportation, many undocumented immigrants in our country avoid obtaining the necessary medical care.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of all Americans, but not in equal measure. Undocumented immigrants do not have the privilege of distancing themselves socially or working remotely. With essential jobs as day laborers, farmers, janitors, babysitters, and construction workers, many undocumented immigrants must continue to work during this pandemic, regardless of orders to stay home. Undocumented immigrants also do not receive CARE assistance and do not have the resources to go without pay. While most undocumented immigrants pay federal, state, and local taxes, they are not eligible for financial relief from recent stimulus packages. Without the financial assistance that most Americans receive, undocumented immigrants must continue to work to support their families, risking their well-being and that of others in doing so.

Undocumented immigrants have poor health literacy and are often ignored by public health information campaigns. Because they also lack access to preventive medical care, undocumented immigrants disproportionately accumulate poorly managed chronic diseases such as hypertension, increasing their risk of death or morbidity from COVID-19. Many undocumented immigrants live with family members indoors, further increasing the likelihood of contracting and spreading the disease.

Undocumented immigrants contribute to the backbone of our economy, and we rely on this valuable but vulnerable population for a variety of tasks. To mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among these and other at-risk communities, we need to reverse the structural inequalities in our society. We must involve and teach local immigrant communities about disease prevention and we must provide them with sustainable financial support. A stimulus package that includes vulnerable populations in our society is essential to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the patient I saw risked his life by moving to the United States hoping for a better life and future for his family, our failed system continues to put him and all of us at greater risk for this disease.

Reem Hanna, MD, is an assistant professor in the Division of Hospital Medicine at CU School of Medicine. The opinions expressed in this column are his and are not a position of the University. The patient's name was withheld in the interest of the patient's privacy concerns.