The star of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Kara Keough lost her father a month after the death of her newborn baby

The star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Orange County & # 39; She is grieving over the loss of her father, former baseball player Matt Keough, just one month after losing her baby.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County"star Kara Keough He is mourning the death of his father, a month after the reality star lost her son in childbirth.

Keough visited Instagram on Saturday, May 2, 2020 to pay tribute to his father, the former Oakland A baseball star. Matt Keough, after his death at 64 years old.

"Dad, please take care of my son," she wrote alongside a series of images of her dad. "Teach him the circle change and how to find friends forever. You are now in Grandpa's service in heaven."

Kara lost her newborn son, McCoy, on April 6, 2020.

Matt Keough pitched for the Athletics for seven seasons, making up a fifth of the team's legendary Five Aces. He also played for the St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago Cubs, the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees.

He also appeared in "The Real Housewives of Orange County".