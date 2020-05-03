Screenshot: A B C Screenshot: A B C

For the past few months, I've found solace in ensemble sitcoms on groups of friends of 20 and 3 years0s, nOh that I can't assemble IRL with my friendly groups in their 20s and 30s. New girl, Community, It's always sunny in Philly, etc. are not substitutes for human contact, but they do a good job of reminding me of the joys of getting together, gossiping, sitting in comfortable silence, everything Zoom doesn't quite grasp. The best of these ensemble comedies, in my humble and correct opinion, is Happy endings, a short-I experienced the ABC masterpiece. I've seen Hulu over 700 times. And supposedly, we're finally getting some kind of meeting.

Variety I talk to former Happy endings star Casey Wilson, who confirmed the above showrunners they were putting together some kind of pandemic charity special to Parks and Recreation, whose recent reunion show high $ 2.8 million for covid-19 relief .

"We're going to do a little reading on something right now," Wilson, who is married to Happy endings creator David Caspe said. "The writers are tapping."

It is unclear if this meeting will involve the entire cast, which, in addition to Wilson, includes Adam Pally, Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Damon Wayans, Jr. and Zachary Knighton, though Wilson says that she and Coupe definitely agree. And since this is the way we live now, presumably the special will be done through TV Zoom or whatever, so that no group hangs at Penny's haunted apartment or the Steak Me Out Tonight truck.

Still, considering each and every Happy endings The reboot / movie related discussions have never come true and / or have been cruel and villainous. jokeI would personally enjoy any news from my old friends in Chicago, whom Now I see even more than my real friends who live near me. Look at my friends. Bring them back to me.

Don't let me down, gang. I really need this.