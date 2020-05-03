The new Netflix series & # 39; Katla & # 39; resumes filming amid coronavirus blockade

WENN

Director Baltasar Kormakur has returned to the set to resume production of the new show, insisting that they apply strict measures to keep everyone safe.

director Baltasar Kormakur has resumed production on the new Netflix series "Katla"after imposing strict coronavirus rules on set.

The filmmaker behind action-adventure hits like "Everest"and"Adrift"He was working on the project in his native Iceland when the pandemic took hold and orders to stay home were imposed in March 2020, but now work has resumed on the eight-part supernatural series, making it one of the first projects Filming footage to restart in the middle of the blockade, but only because severe measures have been put in place to keep cast members and crew safe.

"It was done safely," Kormakur tells Up News Info. "Honestly, I think you're probably safer on that set than anywhere else."

Katla is being filmed in an isolated studio near Reykjavik, and everyone working on the project is regularly screened for COVID-19.

"We test each person and that is also very useful because the DNA company, deCode Genetics, has been helping the government and is a private company, so we could have our team tested," shares Baltasar. "Every morning, we check temperatures on everyone. Everything is disinfected regularly, there are security guards on set at all times."

"I built this plan in conjunction with Netflix and the Icelandic healthcare company and they were very trustworthy and funny in allowing me to try this out and see, while this is calming down, if this could be done. Because the whole world can't be locked in at the same time There will be different times when things change. "

Strict testing on the set "Katla" has uncovered asymptomatic cases that would not have been detected if production did not resume.

"We have detected cases that would not have been detected, and did not reach the set, so there has been no transmission on the set," he shares. "I better knock on wood now, but these people would have been walking and wouldn't have known (they had coronaviruses), because they didn't have any symptoms. We quarantined some people, but they could work from home." If a person was caught with a fever, they tested for the virus, but never made it to the set. "