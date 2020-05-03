The NBA will not isolate players from their families to finish playing the season.

The NBA continues to search for ways to safely resume the 2019-20 season, but according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the league will not move forward with any potential solutions where players would have to part ways with their families for the remaining games.

Health experts recommended quarantining players outside of their families to end the season, and it's a solution that was considered by other major sports leagues, especially MLB. However, the NBA hopes that gradual improvements in testing and the country's growing health will allow players to take their families wherever the NBA decides to play.

The league is reportedly looking to play in an isolated spot where players can be housed together with their families, with the two most recent suggestions including Las Vegas and Disney World. MGM Resorts International reportedly submitted a proposal to the league that would accommodate players and their families at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, with 4,700 rooms among three connected hotels.

The NBA may be erring on the side of caution and is looking for evidence to improve after the public was unhappy with its response to the coronavirus in early March. A memo issued by the league Thursday night advised teams not to organize COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic players and staff, according to ESPN.

In the memo, the league states that "at the moment, it is not appropriate in the current public health environment to regularly screen all players and staff for the coronavirus."

During the initial outbreak, some teams were heavily criticized when they were able to schedule testing for all their players and staff at a time when testing was difficult to come by.

In making testing decisions, the teams were instructed to consult "with an infectious disease specialist, and in consideration of the patient's individual circumstances and guidance on COVID-19 related testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Diseases) and the local health authority on the equipment market. "

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday night that the NBA believes it will take about 15,000 tests for the league to resume play.