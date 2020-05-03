The murder hornet is plot B of 2020 you probably didn't see coming

How The edgeAs a weekend editor, I strive to find a good mix of stories for our site visitors on Saturdays and Sundays, balancing technology and policy news with the latest news about the coronavirus and its impact, along with other news of the day . Some days the news is optimistic and interesting and then other days the writers of the script for 2020: the horror show throw a murder hornet plot twist because a pandemic is apparently not scary enough without two-inch hornets to tear off the heads of bees.

the New York Times It tells the story of the Asian giant hornet, which has recently come to the United States, to the dismay of entomologists.

With queens that can grow up to two inches in length, Asian giant hornets can use shark fin-shaped jaws to remove a hive of bees in a matter of hours, beheading bees and flying with the thorax to feed their young. . For larger targets, the powerful venom and stinger of the hornet, long enough to pierce a beekeeping suit, create an unbearable combination that victims have compared to the hot metal penetrating their skin.

Asian giant hornets can fly at speeds of up to 20 miles per hour and their bites are described as "red-hot thumbtacks." Funny!

For the sake of comparison:

Washington State Department of Agriculture

According to the Times, the American arrival of these hornets (scientific name: Tangerine Scooter), is particularly troubling not only because its stings hurt like hell and are terrifying to watch, but because of its potential impact on the already declining American honey bee population.

Since then, scientists have embarked on a large-scale search for hornets, concerned that invaders may decimate bee populations in the United States and establish a presence so deep that all hope of eradication is lost.

Read all about the murder hornet at New York TimesBut keep in mind that it will be very difficult to eradicate the images from your brain.

Happy Sunday!