The most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

Another week, another round of home hair transformations.

Let's be honest, we've probably all considered changing our hair or really changing our hair while practicing social distancing, whether it's a color change or picking up scissors for much-needed trimming. And celebrities are no different, and many show their transformations recently.

This week, Sarah Michelle Gellar she decided to have fun and dye her hair a bright new color, while Chris Cuomo and Bella Hadid showed & # 39; two & # 39; shorter. Add a Jersey Shore Star surprised fans when she debuted her new quarantine look on Instagram. Maybe GTL now means gym, tanning and growing your hair?

But the most dramatic transformation could belong to Joe Manganiello, who decided to shave off his characteristic slovenliness and surprised fans with his shaved face on social media. Seriously, you may not recognize the Magic mike star at the beginning.