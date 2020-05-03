Another week, another round of home hair transformations.
Let's be honest, we've probably all considered changing our hair or really changing our hair while practicing social distancing, whether it's a color change or picking up scissors for much-needed trimming. And celebrities are no different, and many show their transformations recently.
This week, Sarah Michelle Gellar she decided to have fun and dye her hair a bright new color, while Chris Cuomo and Bella Hadid showed & # 39; two & # 39; shorter. Add a Jersey Shore Star surprised fans when she debuted her new quarantine look on Instagram. Maybe GTL now means gym, tanning and growing your hair?
But the most dramatic transformation could belong to Joe Manganiello, who decided to shave off his characteristic slovenliness and surprised fans with his shaved face on social media. Seriously, you may not recognize the Magic mike star at the beginning.
Here are the most amazing celebrity transformations of the week …
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Goodbye blonde Buffy!
The actress debuted her new tone on Instagram this week, as a result of the boredom of social distance that seems.
"#quarancolor #roseallday (or until it fades)," she captioned the Instagram video, joking that "I needed to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children."
Pauly D
Beards are heaaa!
the Jersey Shore Star stunned her fans when she debuted her "quarantine beard,quot; by showing the facial hair on her ever-shaved face.
"Do you put got2be on your beard?" her best friend and co-star Vinny Guadagnino He commented in the Instagram post, to which Pauly replied: "yes,quot;.
Instagram / Joe Manganiello
Joe Manganiello
Alcide, is that you? Is Richie home?
Seriously, it took us a minute to recognize the True Blood and Magic mike star without her signature facial hair when she posted a relaxing poolside photo.
CNN
Chris Cuomo
the Cuomo Primetime The presenter debuted with his & # 39; shortest & # 39; in his Instagram Stories before his show on Tuesday, saying, "I had it, I just had it. It's leaving now. I have the nail clippers, I searched online."
The CNN presenter concluded his video with, "It's time for a change. How bad could it go?"
It turns out that he "got scared,quot; and let his wife Cristina we cut her hair and we think she did a good job but we wonder which older brother governor Andrew Cuomo had to say about your new cut?
Instagram / Kelly Chase
Kelly Chase
the Love is blind Star spoke about her health journey in an Instagram post, with a split photo of her before and after her weight loss.
"The days I googled 'how to lose weight' are long gone," wrote the reality star. "True transparency, I became a certified health coach and THEN I fought an emotional and exhausting fight for body image and weight."
He went on to explain his journey to understand the correlation between the imbalance in his life with the imbalance in his nutrition, and then clarified to one commenter, "Although physically there is a transformation, a lot of internal transformation has also happened."
Bella Hadid
The Hadid sisters are having important moments while distancing themselves socially: Gigi hadid is expecting her first child with beau Zayn Malik. Bella, meanwhile, cuts bangs. Both are great moments in a woman's life.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML2fee3863453cc7e212898d3028002afb14%