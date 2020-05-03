The member of the girl group 702 from the 90's is now HOMELESS!

MTO News learned that LeMisha Fields, a third of the popular 702 girl group from the 1990s is now homeless. LeMisha had been living in Las Vegas with her husband Tony and their two children.

Yesterday, Tony "kicked,quot; LeMisha out of her home in the midst of the COVID-19 quarantine. And now, according to the R,amp;B singer, he is homeless.

MTO News spoke to a person close to the couple, who says Tony and Misha have been arguing a lot lately, especially due to their closeness during the quarantine.

The informant told MTO News: "Eventually Tony had enough, and so did (his son) Tony Jr." The friend claims that the two Tony boys asked LeMisha to leave the family home.

