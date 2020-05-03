The member of the girl group 702 from the 90's is now HOMELESS!

MTO News learned that LeMisha Fields, a third of the popular 702 girl group from the 1990s is now homeless. LeMisha had been living in Las Vegas with her husband Tony and their two children.

Yesterday, Tony "kicked,quot; LeMisha out of her home in the midst of the COVID-19 quarantine. And now, according to the R,amp;B singer, he is homeless.

MTO News spoke to a person close to the couple, who says Tony and Misha have been arguing a lot lately, especially due to their closeness during the quarantine.

The informant told MTO News: "Eventually Tony had enough, and so did (his son) Tony Jr." The friend claims that the two Tony boys asked LeMisha to leave the family home.

It is unclear where LeMisha plans to stay, but now it appears she is in a very desperate situation.

702 was a popular R,amp;B group from the 1990s named after the area code for their hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. The vocal group consisting of Kameelah Williams and sisters Irish and LeMisha Grinstead.

Her first album released No Doubt in 1996, she sold 500,000 copies in the United States. In 1999, the trio released the most famous song 702 called "Where My Girls At?" on album 702 he achieved a high level of success for the group that sold 1,000,000 copies in the United States. For conflicting personal reasons not disclosed with the record label, Kameelah Williams distanced herself from the Grinstead sisters after the release of that album, and was replaced by Cree La & # 39; More, a solo singer who Irish and LeMisha personally chose to join the group. .

