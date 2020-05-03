The man who ordered the murder of 50 Cent's friend lost the third appeal

Instagram

James Rosemond, who was sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating the murder of G-Unit partner Lowell & # 39; Lodi Mac & # 39; Fletcher lost his third appeal.

The fallen hip-hop magnate, also known as Jimmy Henchman, was initially convicted of orchestrating Lowell's murder "Lodi Mac"Fletcher, an associate of the rap group Unit G, in 2014 and subsequently sentenced to life in prison.

According to the gossip column on page six of the New York Post, his attorney had argued that the witnesses against him were only trying to reduce their own sentences, but the United States 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the charges and agreed that Rosemond was convicted of murder on rent charges.

While Rosemond's first hearing ended in a null trial with a hanging jury, he was later sentenced in his second trial and sentenced to life in prison. However, it was later discovered that the judge had made a mistake and a third trial was ordered.

That also resulted in a conviction and life in prison, which Rosemond appealed. He was already serving two separate life and drug convictions.