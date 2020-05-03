The man kills the postal clerk because he hasn't received his stimulus check yet!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Police say Tony Cushingberry, in the photo below, murdered his postal delivery person, Angela Summers, because he was upset that he had not yet received his stimulus check. So he killed the postal worker.

Postal worker Angela Summers was the mother of a 14-year-old girl. He was shot once at point-blank range and died immediately.

And the deadly incident could have been avoided.

A few weeks ago, after having difficulty sending the mail to Tony's house, Angela asked him to keep his dog inside. After several warnings, Angela, in compliance with the United States Postal Police, notified Tony that he would have to collect his mail at the post office.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here