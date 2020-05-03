The man kills the postal clerk because he hasn't received his stimulus check yet!

Police say Tony Cushingberry, in the photo below, murdered his postal delivery person, Angela Summers, because he was upset that he had not yet received his stimulus check. So he killed the postal worker.

Postal worker Angela Summers was the mother of a 14-year-old girl. He was shot once at point-blank range and died immediately.

And the deadly incident could have been avoided.

A few weeks ago, after having difficulty sending the mail to Tony's house, Angela asked him to keep his dog inside. After several warnings, Angela, in compliance with the United States Postal Police, notified Tony that he would have to collect his mail at the post office.

Angela wrote about her interactions with Tony's dog on Facebook, two days before she was killed:

Tony confronted Angela on Friday and asked for her email. When she refused, he repeatedly asked for her email while standing six feet away from Angela on her neighbor's porch.

The police then say he ran into Angela with a gun.

But Angela did not fall without a fight. When he saw that his life was threatened, he tried to escape. Police say he sprayed his suspected attacker with mace before she was shot to death Monday afternoon.

Tony allegedly confessed to the murder and said he "did not want to kill the mailman, but wanted to scare her," according to court documents.

The 21-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, assaulting a federal employee, and unloading a firearm during a crime. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

Paul Toms, president of NALC Branch 39 told Fox59: & # 39; Mail had dropped from what I was recently told. On April 12 or 13, the reduction letter was mailed to them.