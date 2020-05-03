The Cowboys' top QBs are Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton, in that order; why will it continue like this

The Cowboys have Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton to play quarterback this season. There is little reason to expect that pairing or order to change in the near future.

Well wait, there are at least 31.4 million reasons why Prescott will continue to be number 1. That's what the internet couldn't understand or admit when it launched on Saturday night after Dalton's signing for create more drama within The Star.

Dallas has pledged $ 31.4 million to Prescott by 2020 through the exclusive franchise tag on the 5th year pro. That's 14.4 percent of the Cowboys' limit, according to contract site Spotrac.com. It's in the top 10 among starting quarterbacks, based on the metric it uses (cash or annual average value).

Prescott is trying to get more, of course, and negotiations on a long-term deal continue to drag. The parties have until July 15 to agree on a multi-year agreement; otherwise Prescott would either have to play under the tag or wait and not play at all. So Dallas could go to Dalton, who is guaranteed only $ 3 million in 2020, but could earn up to $ 7 million.

Right now, though, the Cowboys are Prescott's best bet right now in free agency, even if he ends up having to bet on himself.

And yes, we're assuming the Cowboys won't trade or pitch Prescott this spring or summer, because why would they? Prescott is the best player (yes, he is, the internet), and according to Spotrac, he is the seventh highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, based on the average annual value currently tagged (unless he or another QB For real you are paid this year; looking at you, Patrick Mahomes).

So no, this depth chart is the status quo.

I disagree. Do you think this is a squeeze move by Cowboys / GM owner Jerry Jones or a brain galaxy capology to strengthen other positions, for example in defense? Just go with the obvious: Prescott gives the Cowboys their best shot at winning. Neither Dalton, nor Cam Newton, nor Joe Flacco. . . and not the other QBs on the Dallas roster: Cooper Rush, Clayton Thorson, and Ben DiNucci, who arrived about 15 minutes ago from the draft.

Prescott is 26 years old and comes from career highs in finishes, attempts, yards and touchdowns. The Cowboys were sixth in the NFL in scoring offense last season. Dalton has playoff experience, but he is also 32 years old and coming from his worst overall statistical season. Yes, the Bengals were bad at first-year coach Zac Taylor, but Dalton had something to do with that lousy one.

And if you like the passer rating, Prescott & # 39; s was over 21 points higher (99.7-78.3). Apples to orange hulls? It could be, but it is still a relevant abyss.

Think about this, too: Jones retained Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator after replacing head coach Jason Garrett with Mike McCarthy. Jerry chose continuity with Moore and Prescott over McCarthy's philosophy. Even if you think Prescott and Dalton are just game managers, Prescott will still be the best given his experience in the Moore system and his team leader status.

Here are some obvious endpoints: The teams that win now crave depth. Jones wants to win yesterday. Dalton represents the depth of quality behind an established young starter.

That's the simplest and best way to view this movement, rather than how a snippet of the Internet analyzes it.