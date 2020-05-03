The city of Dallas will launch programs aimed at helping those affected by the coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Tomorrow morning, the City of Dallas is launching housing and small business programs that could help those affected by COVID-19.

For Dallas residents facing difficulties due to the coronavirus, help may be on the way soon.

Tomorrow they can apply for rent, mortgage and utility relief from $ 13.7 million in federal and local funds approved by the city council last month.

"Through that $ 13.7 million program, we hope to help thousands of Dallas residents stay home," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

There are minimum eligibility requirements that include that residents must have proof of loss of job or income due to COVID-19. If accepted, they will receive up to $ 1,500 per month per eligible household for up to 3 to 24 months.

In addition to this, the city has approved $ 5 million in aid for small businesses.

Ratings include that companies must demonstrate that they have suffered a loss of 25% or more of COVID-19. Annual income must be less than 1.5 million.

They can apply for up to $ 10,000 in grants and $ 50,000 in low-cost loans. Those who qualify will be selected through a lottery system. Applications can be submitted until May 11.

Starting tomorrow at 9 a.m., those who qualify can apply for assistance through the city's website. Attendance is expected to be in high demand.

"I want people to understand that we recognize this challenge, but we also want people to know that our resources are not infinite," said Dr. Eric Anthony Johnson, Chief of Economic Development and Neighborhood Services. "We want them to know that we are doing everything we can to make this a smooth process."

Funds are expected to start being available next month.