"The Bachelor,quot;, Peter Weber's mom, Barb made an Instagram love collage for Kelley and Peter

In the last season of The BachelorThere was a Weber that dominated the screen, he was incredibly stubborn and he wasn't afraid of having a good cry. Of course, I'm talking about Barb, Peter's mother.
When Pete's one-season car accident came to a chaotic end, there were two things he was sure of: A] Barb HATE Madison B] Barb LOVED Hannah Ann.
However, it seems there was a third lady Barb had very strong opinions about: Kelley. In a move I'm sure no one will find surprising, Pete and Kelley became Instagram officers on Saturday.
Lest you think Barb would have nothing to say about the relationship, check out this love montage he posted on his own Instagram:
Forget about the "angel on earth,quot; Hannah Ann, now it seems Kelley was always Barb's favorite?
This is not the first time that Barb has promoted Kelley on Instagram: He has commented on Kelley's photos many times since the season ended.
I hope Peter, Kelley and Barb are all very happy together.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!