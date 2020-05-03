The & # 39; suspension & # 39; from Michael Jordan's game: Explains one of the wildest conspiracy theories in NBA history

Michael Jordan suffered losses on the courts and his wallet.

It has been no secret that Michael Jordan has faced many demons in his personal life, with none more obvious and apparent than his gambling habit. In the early 1990s, Jordan's personal life came under scrutiny when he was seen in Atlantic City the night before an Eastern Conference final game against the Knicks.

In a topic expected to be detailed during "The Last Dance," there are a few gaming situations that have come up during Jordan's career, including a golfer who claimed Jordan owed him more than $ 1 million in the early '90s.

These are some of the facts that have given rise to one of the wildest conspiracy theories in NBA history.

MORE: The 14 Most Impressive Sports Conspiracy Theories Ranked

Michael Jordan playing with a drug dealer

One of the most infamous aspects of Jordan's gambling habit was when he was called in front of a jury in 1992 to discuss a $ 57,000 personal check, which had been endorsed to James "Slim,quot; Bouler, a convicted cocaine dealer.

During Bouler's trial, Jordan was called to the stand to ask why the check came to Bouler. Jordan's reasoning as to what the money was for changed: Originally, he claimed it was a loan to Bouler, but under oath during the trial, Jordan said it was to cover his gambling debt to Bouler.

Bouler claimed that Jordan had accumulated a large amount of chips, mainly during high-risk golf games in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The murder of Michael Jordan's father.

Jordan's father was killed in July 1993 during a car theft in North Carolina. His body would not be discovered until August, when he was located in a swamp in South Carolina.

Two teens, Daniel Green and Larry Martin Demery, were eventually tried and convicted of the crime and sentenced to life in prison.

Contrary to what is speculated, there is little truth in the story of Jordan's father killed by the mob to send a message to Jordan for his gambling debt. More on that below.

MORE: Michael Jordan's net worth in 2020 is surprising

Why did Michael Jordan retire?

Jordan's first retirement occurred in October 1993. Citing his unwillingness to play and his father's death three months earlier, Jordan surprised the NBA world by announcing his retirement. Jordan was coming off his third NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal as part of the 1992 Dream Team (which did not feature Isiah Thomas).

Here's where it gets interesting, if conspiracy theories are your thing:

Wearers of aluminum foil hats believe Jordan's first "recall,quot; was actually anything less. Conspiracy theory dictates that NBA Commissioner David Stern had a clandestine agreement with Jordan to control his gambling habit before incurring damage to the league or Jordan himself. So Stern suspended Jordan for a year, while number 23 reunited his personal life, according to these theories.

MORE: A look back at Michael Jordan's brief baseball career

Consider this: Jordan was becoming one of the most marketable and outstanding professional athletes in history, so despite the fact that (most) Jordan's gambling habits were legal, the image that Jordan was in debt A pending game with a convicted drug dealer would be potentially damaging to Jordan and the league. Jordan was also seen at a blackjack table in Atlantic City the night before an Eastern Conference final game against the Knicks.

Still, Stern repeatedly argued that Jordan's retirement was entirely legitimate. It's hard to believe that even a league as powerful as the NBA would be able to keep something like that a secret, all these years later, after all.