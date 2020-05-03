The & # 39; Greenleaf & # 39; OWN to End Season 5, Last Season Sets June Premiere – Up News Info

In its final season, the Greenleaf family will attempt to save their mega church in Memphis from being taken over by Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries. But the secrets of the past and present threaten to tear the family apart even as they try to unite.

The cast includes Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker, and Deborah Joy Winans, Oprah Winfrey, Lynn Whitfield, Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Desiree Ross, Lovie Simone, Tye White, and Gregory Alan Williams.

Green leaf He compiled 10 NAACP Image Award nominations and won the Outstanding Drama Series in 2020. Green leaf It debuted in 2016 as the first OWN script series.

Check out the Season 5 trailer above.