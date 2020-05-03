The 11 Best Ninja Blender & Kit Deals in 2020

Image: Ninja

Ready for a kitchen upgrade? The best Ninja deals for April 2020 are here.

If you spend a lot more time in the kitchen experimenting with dishes, then you might benefit from an appliance upgrade. Ninja has you covered, whether you covet a blender, deep fryer, slow cooker, or coffee maker, and many of the company's best products have a significant discount.

Read on for our picks for the best Ninja cuisine deals right now.

Ninja Professional 72oz Blender The | $ 80

Image: Andrew Hayward

Ninja has more powerful and feature packed mixers that come with additional accessories and more, but if you just want a basic way to experience the power of a Ninja blender without the added thingsthen the 1000W Ninja Professional 72oz Blender should do the trick.

Right now, it's down 20% from the list price on Amazon.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System The | $ 150

Image: Andrew Hayward

If the mentioned blender by itself does not work, then consider Ninja Mega Kitchen System instead. As you can see above, this pack comes with many more kitchen utensils that could come in handy.

Not only do you get more power from this 1500W system, but it also comes with a 64 oz food processing container for chopping food and even mixing dough. It also has a pair of 16 oz Nutri Ninja mugs with lids, perfect for smoothies. In total, this beastly bundle is discounted $ 40 right now.

Ninja Foodi Blender with Heat-iQ The | $ 120

Image: Ninja

Mixers are typically for cold or room temperature items, but the Ninja Foodi Blender with Heat-iQ add a heating component too.

It is a powerful 1400W blender, but it also contains an 800W heating element designed to heat sauces, soups, cheese and chocolate, or even infuse flavors into drinks. You can get it from Amazon for $ 50 off right now.

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Toaster and Air Fryer The | $ 210

Image: Ninja

Have you heard of the magic of air frying? These devices are receiving much more attention lately because of their ability to offer crisp meats and vegetables with much less fat than traditional fries.

The immensely well reviewed Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Toaster and Air Fryer (which has 4.7 stars from Amazon user reviews) also air roast, air roast, baked, dehydrated and more, plus you can tilt it up so it takes up less counter space when you're not in use. It is $ 40 cheaper than the list price right now.

Ninja hot and cold preparation system The | $ 170

Image: Ninja

If you are serious about making drinks, then Ninja Hot and Cold Preparation System It is your only station for personalized drinks. Whether it's hot coffee or tea, a mug or mug, iced drinks, or frothy milk, the Ninja system can help you figure it out.

Right now, it's $ 30 off too, and it might be worth the investment if you miss your daily commute to the coffee shop.

Ninja 7 in 1 Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker and Air Fryer The | $ 149

Image: Ninja

Here's another versatile kitchen appliance that continues Ninja's trend of bundling numerous capabilities into one object. the Ninja 7 in 1 Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker and Air Fryer It's best for grilling meats and vegetables, whether you prefer low and slow or something a little faster.

If this 5-quarter version seems too confined, then you might consider 6.5 rooms or 8 rooms versions instead.

Nutri Ninja blender with FreshVac technology The | $ 70

Image: Andrew Hayward

You may be seeing one of the great new mixing innovations here. the Nutri Ninja blender with FreshVac technology It comes with the FreshVac holder device, which absorbs oxygen from the cup before mixing.

Ninja claims he keeps intact vitamins, minerals, and bright colors, which could otherwise be lost or minimized by using another blender. You can give it a try for $ 60 off right now.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer The | $ 100

Image: Ninja

Some of the devices on this page air fry along with many other things, but you'll pay more for those benefit-packed deals.

Do you just want an air fryer to break your food down with less fat? Ninja AF101 Basic Air Fryer It's $ 30 off right now … plus, it also roasts, dehydrates and reheats food.

Ninja 400W Blender / Food Processor The | $ 35

Image: Andrew Hayward

If your mixing needs are pretty minimal, then you probably don't need to spend more than $ 100 or more on a powerful device. 400W Ninja Food Blender / Processor keep things simple, with a 48 oz jug and a 16 oz bowl.

There's no heavy base here, just a motorized ornament that controls the spin / chop action, but Ninja says it'll still crush ice and make frozen fruit puree. They are $ 15 out right now.

Complete Ninja Foodi Cookbook for Beginners The | $ 11

Image: Andrew Hayward

I didn't think you'd see a book here, did I? If you are adding an air fryer or pressure cooker to your kitchen and you don't know exactly what to do with one or both, then this is officially licensed Complete Ninja Foodi Cookbook for Beginners should fill you

It's 37% off the list price, and what else $ 11 to unlock a host of recipes and techniques?

Ninja Fit Single Serve Blender The | $ 50

Image: Ninja

If you primarily need an affordable but effective smoothie blender, then the Ninja Fit Single Serve Blender It can satisfy all your needs. It comes with a pair of 16 oz. Mugs with lids for sipping and sealing, and they will mix inside the mugs. Load them up with fruits, vegetables, ice, and whatever else you want, give it a spin with the 700W power unit and boom – whipping time.