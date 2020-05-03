Texas Reopens Theaters Same State Weekend Sees Increase in New Coronavirus Cases – Up News Info

On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott began to loosen the state's coronavirus restrictions and allowed movie theaters and selected companies to reopen doors and operate at 25% capacity while staying in line with the protocols of COVID-19 security. Many major theater chains such as Cinemark, AMC, and Alamo Drafthouse decided to remain temporarily closed, while Evo Entertainment and Santikos Entertainment chose to test the waters and open some of their theaters on May 2, the same day that AP reported that Texas was hit. with More than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus for the third consecutive day.

Texas health officials reported 1,293 new cases, the second highest infection rate in a single day, according to the AP. This is the first time that Texas has recorded more than 1,000 three days in a row.

Santikos Entertainment opened three of its nine locations in San Antonio. According to their website, all movies will cost $ 5 and will be screened. Trolls World Tour, Bloodshot, I Still Believe, The Invisible Man and the 1997 classic Selena.

In a video posted on his site, Santikos Entertainment CEO Tim Handren said: "We are following the best guidelines that we can safely open."

However, in San Antonio, Santikos Entertainment will open three of its nine locations on Saturday, making it one of the first operators in the nation to open its doors. He said they did not make the return of the employees mandatory, but flatly said they wanted to return. That said, Handren said they maintain a protocol to keep their employees and customers safe by implementing social distancing, minimizing touchpoints and limiting the menu items of the dealership. All employees will wear PPE and seating arrangements and the exit from the theater will be handled appropriately.

Watch the full video below.

Santinkos opened the theaters in Palladium, Cibolo and Casa Blanca. Additionally, EVO Entertainment will open movie theaters in the cities of Kyle and Schertz in Texas on May 4. They will adhere to the protocol and will include temperature controls and a registry similar to airport security.

However, in Fort Worth, Jimmy Sweeney, owner of the Grand Berry Theater, is not ready to reopen despite opening in August 2019. "We are a business that thrives on gathering the crowds and this is obviously not the time for do what". "Sweeney told NBC DFW. He adds that they are not ready to do full movie experiences with normal hours, but he is open to allowing rentals that include groups of 15 people or less.

According to an interview with KSAT, an affiliate of San Antonio ABC, James Ford, Guest Experience Manager at Palladium, said that with all the security and preparation steps it took to reopen theaters, he said: "I feel 100% safe or I would not do it". be back."