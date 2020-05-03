Talking Points: Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Discusses Hennepin County COVID-19 Safety Protocols – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Thousands of inmates in jails and prisons across the country have contracted the coronavirus and also many correctional officers and employees.

In Chicago, at the Cooke County Jail, more than 300 inmates tested positive, along with more than 100 employees, at least four inmates died.

While Minnesota jails and prisons have had COVID cases, there have been fewer here.

In March, the Hennepin County Jail, the state's largest jail, acted quickly and reduced its inmate population by more than 26%. So far, the Hennepin County Jail has had nine inmate COVID cases and one personnel case.

Sheriff Dave "Hutch,quot; Hutchinson was invited to Up News Info on Sunday morning.

"Unfortunately, we can't distance ourselves socially, but we wear the right gear and I want to thank our partners for putting on the n95 masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer," said Sheriff Hutchinson. "The men and women in the sheriff's office are now in danger, so they take the best precautions they can."

And with the weather getting warmer, the sheriff says his department is also preparing to enforce social distancing and special regulations for boaters.

At this time you are allowed to take a boat but only with members of your immediate household. You cannot socialize or have fun with other boats and you cannot use a closed beach, boat ramp or marina.

The sheriff says at first that they will give warnings, but if there are repeat offenders they could get fines.