SVU "Season Premiere and it's the bright spot of my 2020

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Christopher Meloni will reprise his role as Detective Elliot Stabler in a Law and order: SVU cleave.
Live images of me when I heard the news:
And while we don't have a lot of details about the spin-off yet, we now know Christopher will also be appearing in the season 22 premiere of SVU!!!
In a behind-the-scenes podcast episode of the show, showrunner Warren Leight revealed, "It's pretty clear that Elliot will be at the opening of the SVU season. I think I know."
Apparently, both Stabler and his family were supposed to appear in the finale of last season, but that changed when production closed due to the coronavirus. Now, it is not clear "if we will see his family also remains to be seen."
There's no word yet on when it will be filmed, but when it is, Christopher Meloni will be there on set and that's all that matters to me.
