Supporters of massive ballot questions can collect signatures electronically

BOSTON (AP) – Activists trying to collect the signatures they need to get their questions on the November ballot in Massachusetts can now collect those signatures electronically.

This week, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court agreed to a ruling on all four ballot question campaigns and Commonwealth Democratic Secretary William Galvin.

The settlement prevents a full court hearing on the resolution.

The settlement reflects a similar court decision that allowed United States Senate candidates to collect signatures electronically for the September 1 primaries.

The court found that it was unreasonable to require candidates to go door-to-door to collect paper signatures, given the state's stay-at-home notice intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The four questions on the ballot would create a "classified choice,quot; voting system in Massachusetts, increase funding for struggling state nursing homes, update the state right to repair law that covers auto repairs and allow Food stores sell beer and wine.