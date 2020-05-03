Super Bowl Champ Chiefs Land Wolverine QB – Up News Info Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson agreed to strike a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

Agent Bryan Ehrlich confirmed the deal on Sunday. Patterson started all 26 games for the Wolverines in the past two seasons after being transferred from Mississippi.

Patterson threw for 3,061 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. He threw 45 touchdown passes in his two years at Michigan. Patterson passed for 131 yards in the Senior Bowl.

Patterson started 10 games at Ole Miss, but was transferred after the school was hit by NCAA sanctions. He was granted eligibility in Michigan in 2018 without staying out for a year.

