Super Bowl Champ Chiefs Land Wolverine QB – Up News Info Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson agreed to strike a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 29: Shea Patterson # 2 and Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrate the first quarter touchdown against the Florida Gators during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on 29 December 2018 in Atlanta Georgia (Photo by Joe Robbins / Getty Images)

Agent Bryan Ehrlich confirmed the deal on Sunday. Patterson started all 26 games for the Wolverines in the past two seasons after being transferred from Mississippi.

Patterson threw for 3,061 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. He threw 45 touchdown passes in his two years at Michigan. Patterson passed for 131 yards in the Senior Bowl.

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 16: Shea Patterson # 2 of the Michigan Wolverines returns to pass during the third quarter of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Michigan State 44-10. (Photo by Leon Halip / Getty Images)

Patterson started 10 games at Ole Miss, but was transferred after the school was hit by NCAA sanctions. He was granted eligibility in Michigan in 2018 without staying out for a year.

