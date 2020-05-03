Sun ahead of possible storms on Sunday, northeast plains could see hail

The Front Range will see sunny skies and warm temperatures on Sunday before a slight chance of thunderstorms at night and possible severe weather in the northeast corner of the state.





Maximum temperatures in Denver will be around 80 degrees on Sunday, with light winds and a chance of about 10% of thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Some severe storms are possible, the weather service said, particularly on the northeast plains and near the Wyoming and Nebraska borders. Depending on the service, it is possible to hail up to an inch in diameter, as well as heavy rains on the northeast plains.

To the south, storms will be more isolated and likely less severe, according to the weather service.

The chance of afternoon thunderstorms will continue on Monday before a mid-week dry period followed by more potential thunderstorms later in the week. The Front Range weather appears to be mild and sunny for most of the week.