Steve Kazee writes the most touching message about his baby and Jenna Dewan's along with Adorable Pic!

Steve Kazee is a very proud new dad and I wanted to make him known on social media! With that said, the actor who is now experiencing parenthood for the first time, turned to his platform to post the sweetest message about his and Jenna Dewan's newborn son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

As you may already know, the adorable baby is about to turn 2 months old and his beloved father decided to share a super moving message before the remarkable milestone.

It's safe to say that he managed to make everyone who stumbled across his post melt away at what he had to say!

Along with a really adorable picture of the baby, Steve, 44, wrote: "I wish I had done this ten years ago. How could I have known … that the answer was so easy. My beautiful boy. I hope you see this. someday and you know that your dad loves you more than anything in this world and that, for him, you are the brightest light in this darkest hour. You give me hope. Give me love. You give me everything. " Aww …

He also wrote that ‘I will never stop trying to give you all of that and more in return. I love you son! Happy 2 months Callum! "Who is cutting onions?

This amazing message of love follows the announcement in March that her son was born, which was so sweet!

The actor wrote at the time that: ‘In an instant our universe opened wide and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to Earth Star Child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 6/3/20 ".

The mother of two, Jenna, also wrote a similar ad at the time that says: ‘And so, our hearts exploded throughout eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world, little angel! "

These two really do have a shape with the words! So it is clear that your child will never know how loved he is!



