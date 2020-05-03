Steve Kazee shares a touching message for his son and Jenna Dewan's

Steve Kazee It's loving is the newest role: parenthood!
The Tony Award-winning actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a special and moving message for his baby, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.
Steve's little one, whom he shares with his fiancé Jenna DewanYou will soon reach an important milestone: you will be 2 months old in a few days.
So, before the special occasion, the 44-year-old star wrote something extra sweet for her nugget.
"I wish I had done this ten years ago," Steve's post began, along with an adorable photo of his baby. "How could I know … how could I know … that the answer was so easy?"
"My beautiful boy. I hope you will see this someday and know that your dad loves you more than anything in this world and that, to him, you are the brightest light in this darkest hour," Steve's post continued. "You give me hope. You give me love. You give me everything."
He added: "I will never stop trying to give you all that and more in return. I love you son! Happy 2 months Callum!"
(We are not crying, you are crying).
In March Steve and Jenna were happy to announce that their little nugget had finally arrived.
"In an instant our universe opened wide and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to the star of the earth, girl," shared the 44-year-old actor at the time. "Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 6/6/20,quot;.
the Flirty dance The host wrote: "And so our hearts exploded throughout eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world, little angel!"
This marks Kazee's first child, while Dewan was already a proud mother to her daughter, Everly—Which you share with your ex, Channing Tatum.
