Steve Kazee shares a touching message for his son and Jenna Dewan's

Steve Kazee It's loving is the newest role: parenthood!

The Tony Award-winning actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a special and moving message for his baby, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

Steve's little one, whom he shares with his fiancé Jenna DewanYou will soon reach an important milestone: you will be 2 months old in a few days.

So, before the special occasion, the 44-year-old star wrote something extra sweet for her nugget.

"I wish I had done this ten years ago," Steve's post began, along with an adorable photo of his baby. "How could I know … how could I know … that the answer was so easy?"

"My beautiful boy. I hope you will see this someday and know that your dad loves you more than anything in this world and that, to him, you are the brightest light in this darkest hour," Steve's post continued. "You give me hope. You give me love. You give me everything."