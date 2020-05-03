States are safe to reopen, says Trump

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Sunday sought to reassure Americans that it is safe for states to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, offering support to protesters who protested blockades across the country.

"I really think you can go to parks, you can go to beaches. . . (if) you stay away a certain amount, ”Trump said during a Fox News Channel town hall at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Trump said it is possible to "satisfy both,quot; protesters against the blockade and those who fear resuming public life. He noted that Americans have been wearing face masks and social distancing for the past few weeks and said "they are going to have to do that for a while," even when states reopen their economies.

It increased the estimate it has used for the expected death toll, projecting that the US figure. USA It can be as high as 100,000, while stressing that he takes the new coronavirus seriously and noted that three of his friends have died after contracting it.

Trump had previously said that some 65,000 Americans would likely die of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Trump's comments come as governors continue to grapple with reopening pains amid continued rejection of coronavirus restrictions. They also occur when the administration is stepping up its efforts to blame China for the virus, which has now claimed the lives of more than 67,000 people in the United States.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, defended her decision Sunday to extend a residency order until May 15, stating that "whether you agree with me or not, I am working to protect your life if you live in the state of Michigan. "

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, a Republican, said a recent spike in cases was simply a "one-day mistake,quot; caused by the mounting evidence and promised that he and other officials were "doing everything possible to our state will open as soon as possible. " possible."

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, said he had abruptly reversed the decision to make wearing masks mandatory because people "were not going to accept the government telling them what to do."

Anti-lockdown protesters have demonstrated in capitols across the country in recent weeks. Trump on Friday expressed his support for protesters in Michigan, some of whom were armed with military-style rifles, tweeting that "these are very good people, but they are angry." They want to get their lives back again, safe!

Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, rebuked some of the protesters and said on "Fox News Sunday,quot; that while she supports their right to protest, they should not meet with each other and forget about facial masks.

"It is terribly concerning to me personally, because if they go home and infect their grandmother or grandfather who has a comorbid condition and have a serious or unfortunate outcome, they will feel guilty for the rest of our lives," said Birx. "Therefore, we must protect each other while expressing our discontent."

Amid increased scrutiny of the federal government's response to the pandemic, some senior Trump administration officials have been stepping up their efforts to target voter anger in China.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview on ABC News "This Week,quot; Sunday that "enormous evidence,quot; indicates that the new coronavirus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, despite the fact that the US intelligence community United States declined last week to specify the origin. of the virus.

Pompeo added that "the best experts,quot; believe that the virus was created by man. Under pressure on the matter, Pompeo said he "has no reason to doubt,quot; the assessment by the US intelligence community that the virus was neither man-made nor genetically altered.

After the expiration of the federal guide to social distancing in late April, states have been left alone when it comes to reopening their economies.

Last month, the White House released a three-phase plan for a gradual reopening, but offered few details. Since then, members of the White House coronavirus task force have begun to review the expanded guidelines, although there is debate within the administration about the impact the new guide would have, particularly on religious communities and restaurants.

On Sunday, the governors of several states faced questions about the steps they have taken amid the pandemic. Some, like Whitmer, defended the need for stay-at-home orders, arguing that "this is not something we simply negotiate about."

"I will continue to do my job, regardless of the tweets that come out, the polls, or what other people think… Makes sense," Whitmer said on CNN's "State of the Union." "We are going to listen to the facts and the science, because we have to do this well."

Whitmer also harshly criticized "some of the outrage,quot; that was displayed during last week's protests in Lansing, Michigan, and said it "represented some of the worst racism and terrible parts of our history in this country."

"The Confederate flags and knots, the swastikas, the behavior you've seen in all the clips is not representative of who we are in Michigan," Whitmer said.

Meanwhile, Reeves, Mississippi, said during a press conference on Friday that he intended to announce a relaxation of safer orders at home, but instead shared the news that there had been 392 cases in the state during the past 24 hours.

On "Fox News Sunday," Reeves said the state had analyzed the data and found that the number of cases was higher because more tests were done. He said the finding led him to conclude that the state could further relax social distancing requirements, beyond its previous announcement that retail stores could reopen starting April 27.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican largely from whose state will enter the first phase of reopening on Monday, said he is "determined to move forward so that we can put society back on its feet."

"I think it will be an important step for (the) people of Florida to know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel," DeSantis said on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures,quot;. "We are going to follow a safe, smart and step-by-step approach to Florida's recovery."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, announced on Sunday a partnership with six neighboring states to jointly purchase $ 5 billion in personal protective equipment, ventilators, testing and other standard medical equipment. The states, which include New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island, seek to maximize their purchasing power as a collective and to end competition between them.

As states move forward with the partial reopening, some residents become upset with measures that would require wearing face masks at certain establishments.

DeWine said in an interview on ABC News "This Week,quot; that he reversed course for such an order last week after it quickly became apparent that many Ohio residents were opposed.

"It just wasn't going to work. You have to know what you can do and what you can't do," he said.

Even in states that are partially reopening, some residents say it seems like a long time before things go back to "normal."

When the mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma, announced last month that salons, gyms, restaurants, and a few other establishments would be allowed to reopen on May 1, Mary Breedlove, a 53-year-old stylist, was inundated with calls from customers. .

"My phone was exploding:" Me first, me first, "said Breedlove, who works in a rented room in a living room with her 30-year-old daughter.

For weeks, Breedlove had been making special color kits that she would leave on her front porch to pick up so customers could keep their color cool during closing. She and other stylists missed not only her regular income but also her personal interactions with clients.

Then, when the salon was finally able to reopen on Friday, he said, "Reality hit us."

Now customers wait in their cars until they receive a text message from Breedlove that it's ready for them. Once they enter the room, Breedlove takes their temperature, disinfects their hands, and gives them a disposable layer to use. No appointment visits are allowed, and if an appointment would normally have taken an hour, it now takes an additional 20 minutes, given the need to sterilize all surfaces in the room before and after each client.

But for Breedlove, the hardest part has been the stifling effect of having to wear a face mask while working.

"You don't realize how much you take for granted just by looking at the movement of people's faces," he said. “I love to visit my guests. . . . (With a mask on), he is very impersonal and our work is very personal. "

Samantha Pell, Karen DeYoung, Candace Buckner and Aaron Gregg of the Washington Post contributed to this report.

