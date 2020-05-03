Southern Californians largely stay away from beaches, nationwide retail is slow – Up News Info

TO UPDATE: Some beach goers defied state orders on Saturday to visit Orange County's beaches, though not in the large numbers seen the previous weekend, when temperatures were much higher.

Crowds in the tens and hundreds maintained social distancing but still managed to spend time on the beach, some simply choosing to appear to record disapproval of Governor Gavin Newsom's order that closed state and local beaches.

No arrests or appointments were reported, something the Orange County sheriff previously indicated. A large protest group in Huntington Beach was confronted by police on horseback Saturday. There was a strong police presence in the city on the beaches, but fewer people and colder weather seemed to dampen spirits.

Elsewhere in the US In the US, companies gradually reopened, but most customers seemed suspicious, and few stores reported heavy traffic.

EARLIER: It is a crucial day for California in the civil war over whether the state should reopen for business and pleasure. It is the first day of the weekend since Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of the state's beaches and parks. It also comes a day after police faced a mass rally in Huntington Beach over that closure on horseback.

Southern California weather is cooperating. Instead of the temperatures of the past weekend in the 1990s that lead people to seek colder climates, today it is expected to exceed 80 degrees.

But the reopening is an issue that will only gain momentum, as a restless population tired of the economic shutdown grows bolder in their elections and companies begin to restore services, some defying government orders.

California is not the only state facing confrontations. Armed protesters have appeared in Michigan to confront politicians, and other states have had unauthorized protests and business openings. Adding fuel to anger at the reopening is the slow or unsuccessful deployment of unemployment compensation and federal business assistance, leaving many with no income and exhausting food bank resources and the patience of homeowners.

In Sacramento on Friday, 33 people were arrested during a protest on the Capitol grounds, most on minor charges of disorderly conduct or refusing to obey police. Despite the arrests, people have some support among law enforcement: The Orange County Sheriff said he will not arrest beach lovers this weekend for challenging the governor. California's rural counties have also quietly reopened some churches and businesses, and more are expected to follow in the coming days. That will give other companies a boost to follow suit.

At least one poll shows that the majority of Americans still favor restrictions on reopens, with a poll conducted by Northeastern, Harvard and Rutgers giving Newsom a vote of confidence in its handling of the state's response.

Elsewhere in the country, most reopens were quiet. While some customers lined up at a Maine restaurant whose owner appeared on Fox News to say it would open in defiance of its governor's order, some businesses that opened reported only light customer traffic and even lighter sales.

In Texas, shopping malls, stores, restaurants, and movie theaters opened Friday at 25 percent of their previously allowed capacity. Medical and dental offices could also serve patients.

Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska, Colorado, South Carolina, Utah, Wyoming, Ohio and Oklahoma also eased restrictions in several ways on Friday. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said churches could reopen, but they are restricted to 50 percent of their capacity.

But other states extended pandemic closings at the end of the month, without the promise of a final goal. Washington, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Maryland and Massachusetts were among the states that extended their closing orders.