Boots, one of Britain's largest pharmacy chains, announced on Friday that it was establishing a program at its pharmacies to provide safe spaces for victims and survivors fleeing domestic violence to seek help.

Starting Friday, anyone who needs help will be able to ask a pharmacist to use a Boots consultation room, where they can access domestic abuse helplines and other resources, the domestic violence charity Hestia announced in a statement.

Pharmacies are one of the services considered essential under the UK coronavirus policy, making people free to leave their homes to visit them without violating the quarantine guide.

"As the blockade and social distancing measures continue, it is restricting victims of domestic abuse to seek help from their friends, family and coworkers. We know that there is a higher level of uncertainty for people seeking to escape an abusive relationship "Lyndsey said. Dearlove, Head of Hestia's Domestic Abuse Program, UK SAYS NO MORE in a statement.

A survivor who fled an abusive home said the new program could make a big difference, according to the statement.

"Sometimes getting out of that bubble of abuse, that you are home, helps you realize that help is out there … An abuser really wouldn't think that his victim could access help at the local pharmacy or I could have a moment in a place like that. So being able to contact a domestic violence helpline in this way will be life-changing for many, "said the survivor.

If you are a survivor or victim in the United States. USA And it's an emergency, dial 911. Other resources include: The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE, or text LOVEIS at 22522. If it's an emergency in the UK, call Police at 999, or for additional resources in Britain, can call the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 0808 2000 247.