So-called "killer hornets,quot; found in the United States for the first time – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the first time, so-called "murder hornets,quot; have been found in the United States.

The researcher called hornets "killer hornets,quot; because of their poisonous sting that can kill a human if they are stung multiple times.

However, giant Asian hornets are a much greater threat to the honey bee population, as some of them can eliminate an entire hive in a matter of hours.

Hornets are more than two inches long and have attacked hives in Washington state. It is not clear to scientists how these hornets got to the US USA