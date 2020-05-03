Sheriff: 2 injured in Carlton Co. accident – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Carlton County authorities say two people were injured after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, the teams responded around 2:24 p.m. after receiving reports of an accident at the intersection of County Road 4 and County Road 1.

Authorities say a 17-year-old driver was traveling east on County Road 4 when he did not yield to northbound traffic, colliding with a 43-year-old man and his 42-year-old passenger.

According to the sheriff's office, the 42-year-old man and his 42-year-old passenger were transported to Cloquet Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The teenager suffered no apparent injuries.

Authorities say the occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.