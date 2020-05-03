She predicted the coronavirus. What does she foresee next?

I told Laurie Garrett that I might as well change her name to Cassandra. Everyone is calling her that anyway.

She and I were zooming, that's a verb now, right? – and pulled out a 2017 book, "Warnings: Finding Cassandras to Stop Disasters." He notes that Garrett, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, was prophetic not only about the impact of HIV but also about the global emergence and spread of the most contagious pathogens.

"I am a double Cassandra," said Garrett.

It is also prominently mentioned in a recent David Ewing Duncan Vanity Fair article on "the Cassandras Coronavirus."

Cassandra, of course, was the Greek prophetess doomed to issue unheard warnings. What Garrett has been warning most directly, in his 1994 best-seller, "The Coming Plague," and in subsequent books and speeches, including TED Talks, is a pandemic like the current one.

She saw it coming. So a big part of what I wanted to ask you was what you see coming next. Keep firm. Its crystal ball is dark.

Despite the stock market swoon, remdesivir is probably not our ticket, he told me. "It is not curative," he said, noting that the strongest claims so far are that it simply shortens the recovery of patients with COVID-19. "We need a cure or a vaccine."

But she can't imagine that vaccine at any time in the next year, while COVID-19 will remain a crisis much longer than that.

"I have been telling everyone that my event horizon is approximately 36 months, and that is my best-case scenario, "he said.

"I'm pretty sure this is going to go in waves," she added. "It will not be a tsunami that will occur in America at once and then retreat at once. It will be microwave waves that will go off in Des Moines and then in New Orleans and then in Houston, etc., and it will affect the way that people think about all kinds of things. "

They will reevaluate the importance of travel. They will reevaluate their use of public transportation. They will review the need for face-to-face business meetings. They will re-evaluate their children going to college out of state.

So, I asked, is it "going back to normal," a phrase that so many people cling to, a fantasy?

"This is the story right in front of us," said Garrett. "Did we go back to normal after 9/11? No. We created a whole new normal. We securitized the United States. We became an anti-terror state. And it affected everything. We couldn't enter a building without showing identification and walk through a metal detector, and we couldn't get on the planes the same way anymore. That's what's going to happen with this. "

Not metal detectors, but a seismic shift in what we expect, what we endure, how we adapt.

Perhaps also in political compromise, Garrett said.

If the United States enters the next wave of coronavirus infections "with the wealthy who have gotten richer from this pandemic by covering themselves up, shortening themselves, doing all the unpleasant things they do, and we come out of our burrows and realize it, & # 39; Oh my gosh, it's not just that everyone I love is unemployed or underemployed and can't do their maintenance or their mortgage or rent payments, but all of a sudden those jerks who were flying in private helicopters are now flying private personal jets , and they own an island they go to, and they don't care if our streets are safe or not, so I think we could have a massive political disruption.

"Just as we get out of our holes and see what 25 percent unemployment looks like, we can also see what collective anger looks like."

Garrett has been on my radar since the early 1990s, when he worked for Newsday and did some of the best reporting on AIDS. His Pulitzer, in 1996, was for Ebola coverage in Zaire. She has been a fellow at the Harvard School of Public Health, was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and inquired about the 2011 film "Contagion."

His experience, in other words, has been highly sought after. But not like now.

Every morning when he opens his email, "there is the request from Argentina, the request from Hong Kong, the request from Taiwan, the request from South Africa, Morocco, Turkey," he told me. "Not to mention all the American requests." It made me feel bad for taking over an hour of your time on April 27. But it is not so bad as not to spend another 30 minutes on April 30.

She said she was not surprised that a coronavirus caused this devastation, that China minimized what was happening, or that the response in many places was sloppy and slow. She is Cassandra, after all.

But there is a part of the story that I could not have predicted: that the model of carelessness and slowness would be the United States.

"I never imagined that," he said. "Forever."

The highlights, or rather the highlights, include President Donald Trump's initial acceptance of Chinese President Xi Jinping's assurances that everything would be fine; his scandalous complacency from late January to early March; their cheerleaders for unproven treatments; his reflections on cockamamie; his abdication of the federal muscle orientation for the states; and its failure, even now, to outline a detailed and far-reaching strategy to contain the coronavirus.

Having long followed Garrett's work, I can vouch that he is not driven by partisanship. He praised George W. Bush for fighting HIV in Africa.

But she called Trump "the most incompetent and foolish jester imaginable."

And she is surprised that the United States is not in a position to lead the global response to this crisis, in part because science and scientists have been so degraded by Trump.

Referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and its analogues abroad, she said: "I have heard from all the CDCs in the world, the European CDCs, the African CDCs, the Chinese CDCs, and They say, "Normally, our first call is to Atlanta, but we are not answering. There is nothing down there. They have gutted that place. They have gagged that place. I can no longer receive returned calls. No one down there feels safe to speak. Have you ever seen something important and vital coming out of the CDC?

The problem, Garrett added, is bigger than Trump and older than his presidency. The United States has never invested enough in public health. Wealth and popularity go primarily to doctors who find new and better ways to treat heart disease, cancer, and the like. The big political conversation is about people's access to healthcare.

But what about work to keep our air and water safe for everybody; design policies and systems to quickly detect outbreaks, contain them, and protect entire populations? Where are the rewards for the architects of that?

Garrett counted his time at Harvard. "The medical school is marble, with these big columns," he said. "The school of public health is this funky building, the ugliest architecture possible, with the roofs falling down."

"Is that America?" I asked.

"That is America," he said.

And what the United States needs most right now, he said, is not this pace of testing, testing, testing, because there will never be enough super-fast, reliable tests to determine on-site who can safely enter a workplace or crowded place, which is the stage that some people seem to have in mind. The United States needs good information, from many rigorously designed studies, on the prevalence and mortality of coronavirus infections in certain subgroups of people so that governors and mayors can develop rules for social distancing and reopening that are sensitive, sustainable, and adapted to the current situation.

The United States needs a federal government that assertively promotes and helps coordinate that, not one in which experts like Tony Fauci and Deborah Birx tiptoe around a president's tender ego.

"I can sit here with you for three hours listing – boom, boom, boom – what good leadership would look like and how many more lives would be saved if we followed that path, and it's incredibly annoying," Garrett said. "I feel like I just came out of about three weeks of being in a funk due to the deep disappointment that there is no whisper."

Instead of that whisper, she hears moans: the sirens of ambulances taking coronavirus patients to hospitals near her apartment in Brooklyn Heights, New York, where she has been home alone, locked up, since the beginning of March. "If you don't hug me soon, I'll go to the bananas," he said. "I am desperate to be hugged."

I also. Especially after his omens.

