Shawn Mendes, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande among Virtual Kids & # 39; Choice Awards winners

The full winners of the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards have been announced at an online event hosted by the actress & # 39; Victorious & # 39; Victoria Justice.

Pop star Shawn mendes and actor Dwayne "The rock"Johnson led the stars by collecting awards virtually at the Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 on Saturday May 2, 2020.

The hour-long ceremony was initially scheduled for March 22, but was replaced by an online event in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the crisis did not stop the proceedings, and the stars tuned in to provide entertainment and accept prizes with speeches from their homes.

Dwayne Johnson started the night by receiving the Favorite Movie Actor Award for his roles in "Fast and Furious Gifts: Hobbs and Shaw"and"Jumanji: the next level"

"I want you to stay positive, to stay happy, to stay healthy, to go to bed feeling good tonight," Johnson told viewers as he received his award, which had been mailed to him.

"Avengers Endgame"won the favorite movie while Pigeon cameron took the award for Favorite Movie Actress for her role as Mal in "Descendants 3"

In music, Shawn Mendes had a successful night, taking home the Favorite Male Artist award, along with the Favorite Music Collaboration for "Senorita" with his girlfriend. Camila Cabello.

"I love you guys and I miss you so much," Mendes said. "Not a day goes by that I don't think how amazing my fans are."

Ariana Grande won favorite female artist while Billie eilish"Bad Guy" was named Favorite Song.

victoria justiceNickelodeon star "Zoey 101"and"Victorious"He organized the event.

The complete list of winners is as follows:

