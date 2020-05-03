Selena Gomez stuns in Selfie without makeup and shares an inspiring message about mental health

Selena Gomez turned to her Instagram account to show off her natural beauty and inspire people to love each other more and stay positive, especially in the midst of this quarantine! The star posted a photo in which she was not wearing makeup and the message that also appeared in the image was her way of spreading positivity just as Mental Health Awareness Month begins.

It seems that Selena is "choosing happiness,quot; even in this terrifying moment and reminds herself to do that with post-it!

So is! Selena received the message ‘I am in charge of how I feel today. I'm choosing happiness "posted on your mirror so you can see it every day and thought it would be a great idea to share that same feeling with your fans too.

That said, he posed for a mirror selfie in which he looked stunning and with a fresh face and the message can also be seen, front and center!

With her hair up and wearing a casual black sweater, Selena looks at her phone screen while smiling for the photo.

The image is intended to suggest that your content expression is the result of having read that message in your mirror.

The post-it also features the name of its cosmetic brand, Rare Beauty, at the top since the brand first shared a longer but similar quote, to mark Mental Health Awareness Month.

It reads: ‘Choose happiness. Every month is Mental Health Awareness Month – we will share more resources, community stories, and ways to stay positive throughout the month. Enjoy your weekend, log out and do something that makes you feel good. #mentalhealthawarenessmonth #rarereminder ".

It is no secret that Selena is a strong advocate for a greater focus on mental health and also for ending all stigma around her, so marking the dedicated month is not a surprise!



