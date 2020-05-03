See the best Met Gala beauty looks over the years

How Tiffany Pollard famous said: "precious is going to devour, cute,quot;.

When it comes to Met Gala, no one wants to be called cute because it's more is More focus. It's the only event that encourages larger-than-life outfits, face props, and over-the-top red carpet poses.

And it's safe to say that clothing isn't the only way to stand out at the annual fashion show, which historically takes place on the first Monday in May. Yes, wearing a theatrical design will certainly turn heads, but that doesn't mean that lewk ends there

Beauty plays an important role.

Take for example RihannaThe slobbery look throughout the years. Look back at any outfit, and you'll notice that your vision didn't stop at your garment. She pushed him further with her hair and makeup.

Case in point? The founder of Fenty Beauty celebrated the 2017 theme (Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garçons) in a voluminous and architectural dress that could have been easily swallowed.

Instead, she owned the avant-garde design and ran the room.