See the best Met Gala beauty looks over the years

How Tiffany Pollard famous said: "precious is going to devour, cute,quot;.
When it comes to Met Gala, no one wants to be called cute because it's more is More focus. It's the only event that encourages larger-than-life outfits, face props, and over-the-top red carpet poses.
And it's safe to say that clothing isn't the only way to stand out at the annual fashion show, which historically takes place on the first Monday in May. Yes, wearing a theatrical design will certainly turn heads, but that doesn't mean that lewk ends there
Beauty plays an important role.
Take for example RihannaThe slobbery look throughout the years. Look back at any outfit, and you'll notice that your vision didn't stop at your garment. She pushed him further with her hair and makeup.
Case in point? The founder of Fenty Beauty celebrated the 2017 theme (Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garçons) in a voluminous and architectural dress that could have been easily swallowed.
Instead, she owned the avant-garde design and ran the room.
Her makeup also complemented the vivid and colorful palette of the dress: she blushed to the eyelids, making everything much more cohesive and playful. Her deep red lipstick not only matched her design, it brought her entire look together.
One word: faint!
Another memorable moment of beauty? Lupita Nyong & # 39; o& # 39; s Guessinspired by makeup at the 2019 Met Gala. We The actress exaggerated her eyebrows as the late drag icon, while also adding a glitter and eyeshadow liner to her eyelids. A series of golden combs peeked through her hair and folded as accessories.
Her electrifying glamor made her rainbow colored dress stand out even more that night.
Of course, we are just scratching the surface here.
We've rounded up the best beauty looks to hit the red carpet over the years. Scroll through our gallery below for information on makeup and hair!
Theo Wargo / WireImage
Lady Gaga
No one does exaggerated glamor like the 34-year-old star. From her golden spider-shaped eyelashes to her bright and bold pink lipstick and sparkling face jewelry, this is a makeup look to remember! Plus, her baby bow hairstyle is an ode to her early days.
Timpone / BFA / REX / Shutterstock
Rihanna
A work of art! RihannaMakeup perfectly complements her colorful architectural dress: she blushes to the eyelids, making everything cohesive and playful. Its deep red lipstick not only matches its vivid design, but also unites its entire appearance.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Billy Porter
All that glitters is gold. the Attitude the star drips in the charming and opulent color, from the face jewels to the blinding shadow and the chainmail helmet.
Richard Corkery / NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Valletta Amber
The supermodel takes us back to the 18th century with her flamboyant and fabulous wig. Her flushed cheeks and pink lip tie the theatrical lewk.
George Pimentel / WireImage
Beyoncé
the Homecoming star serves face and toned up at the 2014 event with her alluring fascination of black beads, deep burgundy lipstick and sultry eye shadow.
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic
Lily Collins
A nod to the mod! The actress pays tribute to Priscilla Presley with its bright and bold beauty. Along with lavender shade and exaggerated eye makeup, Lily's voluminous bows and floral accessories give glam a retro feel.
Karwai Tang / WireImage
Katy Perry
Even though Perry's face is covered in a crimson veil, her makeup is still o'clock. She rocks her bright and shiny red lips, mesmerizing ocean blue shade with a hint of silver at her inner corners and bold brows.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Rose Hartman / Getty Images
Cher
The queen of ultra glamorous lewks! Cher It brings theatricality to the 1985 Met Gala with its majestic purple shade, extreme contour, and sparkling holographic lips.
Jackson Lee / FilmMagic
Zendaya
One word: breaker! Zendaya She closes the red carpet with her lively makeup and hair. Its rich orange lip color makes a big impact, while its Afro adds elegance and grandeur to your ensemble.
Karwai Tang / WireImage
Cara Delevigne
Silver mermaid. The supermodel pulls all the stops for the 2017 fashion affair. From her silver-painted head to her dazzling face jewelry and dazzling body glitter, Cara lights up the red carpet.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Cardi B
Let's take a moment of silence to appreciate the rapper's captivating lewk. She takes us to church in her bigger than life headdress and glamorous makeup at the 2018 ceremony: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.
Nick barose
Lupita Nyong & # 39; o
The actress brings the drama at the Met Ball 2019 with its electrifying beauty lewk. Inspired by the famous drag queen, GuessLupita nails the theme of the camp. "We were nauseous when we started drawing (her) eyebrows so high," makeup artist Nick barose he says to E! News. "That is the attitude of the camp. Have fun and continue."
Peter Kramer / Getty Images
Marilyn Manson
The singer makes a grand entry with an edgy, eccentric makeup look at the Met Ball 2005.
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic
Gigi hadid
The 24-year-old supermodel makes 2019 fashion her own personal catwalk. Naturally, she draws attention with her hard white icicle-like lashes.
Kevin Mazur / MG18 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Rihanna
Once again, the founder of Fenty Beauty demonstrates why she is the queen of the Met Gala. She makes all the stops at the 2018 ceremony in her pope-inspired outfit and equally dazzling makeup, complementing her jeweled design.
Lars Niki / Corbis via Getty Images
Ginnifer Goodwin
All eyes are on Goodwin, who is eye-catching at the 2013 event with her edgy eye makeup.
Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic)
Lili Reinhart
the Riverdale star transports us to 18th century France with her Marie Antoinette-Lewk inspired. From the explosion of flowers in her updo to her pink monochrome makeup, Lili brings a fashion fantasy to the 2019 event.
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic
Miley Cyrus
The "Daughter of the Mother,quot; exudes glamorous, gothic vibes at the 2013 event with her vibrant red lipstick and spiky hairstyle.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Ezra Miller
A show to see! All eyes are on League of Justice star … literally.
Dennis Van Tine / PA Images via Getty Images
Virgin
You better fashion! VirginMakeup is effortless, timeless and simply stunning. its Anna Wintour-Elegant hair is a nice finishing touch to your overall outfit.
Unfortunately, the Met Gala 2020 has been postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, that doesn't mean you can't remember what could have been.
ME! The news is here to fill that fashion gap, so go ahead and relive the best Met Gala moments!
%MINIFYHTML0de15af71345dd1fa8424de72e6cab7c12%