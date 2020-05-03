Secretary Wins Kentucky Virtual Derby

Secretariat won a virtual Kentucky Derby against 12 fellow Triple Crown winners, 47 years after the chestnut colt won the real race at Churchill Downs.

The 1/4-mile race with computer-generated images was held on Saturday, the same day the 146th Derby was scheduled until it was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Derby has restarted for September 5.

Secretariat was the favorite 7-2, although there were no bets. Instead, fans who selected the winning horse online entered to win a VIP Derby experience this fall. Churchill Downs promised to match $ 1 million in fan donations for COVID-19 aid.

The Virtual Derby was part of NBC's three-hour broadcast that showed parts of the 2015 coverage in which the American Pharoah won on his way to becoming the first Triple Crown champion in 37 years.

The show started with Churchill Downs bugler Steve Buttleman playing "Call to the Post,quot; from the steps of his Louisville home. He moved to the track, with shots of empty stalls, betting windows, and the horsemen's room.

The stable area of ​​the track will reopen on May 11, and live racing is expected to resume on May 16.

"It's weird not being there," said Bob Baffert, who trained American Pharoah, in an interview from his California home.

Larry Collmus, who calls Triple Crown racing for NBC, made a live call for the virtual Derby, seeing it unfold for the first time just as it would have been on the first Saturday in May.

"That was fun,quot; calling "Secretariat and the other Triple Crown winners," he tweeted.

A virtual Seattle Slew, which won the 1977 Triple Crown, led much of the way to being outplayed on the home stretch.

Secretariat took the lead in a deep stretch in the middle of the track. No margins were provided.

Computer images were unable to capture track dirt adhering to horses running in the rear, and there was no noise from the usual crowd of 150,000 or more on Derby day. The race lacked the cavalry charge until the first shift which is typical of the usual 20 horse Derby field.

Secretariat was twice Horse of the Year and swept the Derby, Preakness and Belmont, winning the last race by a record 31 lengths, in 1973.

Citation, the 1948 Triple Crown champion, finished second. Seattle Slew was third. Affirmed, the 1978 champion was fourth, followed by American Pharoah.

NBC showed the true American Pharoah at Ashford Stud, where a flat-screen TV was installed in front of their booth to show the race. He is now 8 years old and is a successful stud with a fee of $ 200,000.

Churchill Downs analyzed the past historical performance of each Triple Crown winner and incorporated the opinions of horse racing experts who evaluated each competitor's achievements and put them into historical perspective.

That information, known as the fundamental probabilities, was entered into Inspire Entertainment's computer models, which determined the end result using those probabilities in conjunction with generating random numbers. The fundamental odds only determined the chances that each horse would win. Those with a higher probability value were not necessarily going to win; they only had one more chance to do it.

Also in the race were the 1946 Assault champion, the 1919 champion Sir Barton, the 1930 champion Gallant Fox, the 1937 champion War Admiral, the 1941 champion Whirlaway, the 1943 champion Count Fleet, the 2018 champion Justify and the 1935 champion Omaha.