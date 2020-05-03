Scientists say Asia's "killer hornets,quot; seen in the United States for the first time

Man 2020 is only going to keep handing out L & # 39; s, huh? Scientists report that Asian giant hornets, often called "killer hornets," have been seen in the United States for the first time.

These giant hornets are known for their quirky eyes and poisonous sting. Scientists say the first observation was in Washington state, according to CNN.

At over 2 inches long, they are the world's largest hornets with a sting that can kill humans if they are stung multiple times, according to experts at Washington State University. Investigations have dubbed them "killer hornets," for that reason.

"They are like a monster cartoon with this huge orange-yellow face," said Susan Cobey, a bee breeder in the entomology department at Washington State University, recently.

Scientists are trying to determine how these giant hornets, which are native to Asia, ended up in Washington state.

These hornets are sometimes transported in international cargo, in some cases deliberately, according to Seth Truscott of the WSU College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resources Sciences.

The giant hornet was first seen in the state in December, and scientists believe it began to activate again last month, when queens emerge from hibernation to build nests and form colonies.

"Hornets are most destructive in late summer and early fall, when they are looking for protein sources to raise queens for next year," Truscott said on the WSU Insider. “They attack honey bee hives, kill adult bees, and devour bee larvae and pupae, while aggressively defending the occupied colony. Its bites are large and painful, with a powerful neurotoxin. Multiple stings can kill humans, even if they are not allergic. "

Authorities ask beekeepers and residents to report any sightings of giant hornets, but warn people not to get too close. Its sting can penetrate a regular beekeeper's suit and state scientists had to order special suits because of that.

Hornets are apparently most destructive in late summer and fall when they attack bees.

