Scarlett Johansson, Halle Berry, Margot Robbie fight like a boss in a video challenge

WENN

Various actresses like Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana and Rosario Dawson are participating in an amazing fight challenge led by stuntman / actress Zoe Bell.

Up News Info –

Hollywood's top action ladies and their specialists have come together to create an incredible virtual fighting club.

Scarlett Johansson, Rosario Dawson, drew Barrymoreand Halle Berry They are among the actresses who participated in the Boss B ** ch Fight Challenge, which premiered online on Friday, May 1, 2020.

The quirky four-minute video begins with the best Hollywood double-turned-actress Zoe Bell stating, "I'm so bored. I just want to play with my friends," as I read a book on her couch. She adds, "Wait a minute, I can play with my friends," before kicking the camera, showing up to crush the actress. Lucy Lawless in the face.

First "Xena: warrior princess"Star pretends to kick, declaring," What the hell, Zosa! "Before hitting the camera, hit a roller skating Tara Macken finished.

The stars who were shot down, kicked, and beaten in the video, only to retaliate with classic stunt filming moves, also include Cameron Diaz, Juliette Lewis, Rosie perez, Kaitlyn Olsen, Florence Pugh, Zoe Saldañaand Margot Robbie, who uses his character Harley quinnthe baseball bat from the movie "Birds of Prey" to hit on Renae Moneymaker after she seems to get hit by Dayna grant.

Daryl Hannah also makes a cameo like her "Kill bill"Elle Driver character.

<br />

The video ends with images of the singer / songwriter KT Tunstall sitting on the toilet, playing her guitar, demanding to be part of the next Boss B ** ch Fight Challenge when Bell declares, "I love this game. Who wants to play next week?"