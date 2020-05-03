Sarah Hyland and Fiance Wells Adams rule out virtual wedding

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; and her future husband agreed to wait patiently for the closure and only tie the knot when the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Up News Info –

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have placed their handicapped nuptials on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2019, but in an interview with Access Hollywood, 35 "High school"Star revealed that the planning phase has stalled due to Covid-19.

"There are no wedding plans," Wells shared. "The idea was that we would start thinking about it around this time, but now this is happening …"

He added: "What is the point of even trying to solidify something with everything that is in the air?"

Wells also rejected the possibility of a Zoom wedding, which many are turning to right now, reflecting: "If it really lasts long, I think we could do something small in the backyard. But that's probably not going to happen."

"Modern FamilyStar Sarah revealed that she was engaged via Instagram, sharing photos of the proposal by the beach, including a picture of her new diamond engagement ring.

"That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series stuff," he wrote in the caption, citing the 1995 film. "Two required"

The couple confirmed their romance in October 2017, and Wells moved in with the actress the following summer, supporting her through a series of health problems.