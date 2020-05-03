Sara Ali Khan flaunts her culinary skills on social media

Quarantine has forced us all to sharpen our culinary skills. Even our celebrities are causing a storm in the kitchen and making some delicious treats. Sara Ali Khan recently put on the chef's hat and we have to admit that the girl can cook.

Sara has been entertaining her fans with her fun posts and videos with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, where the two are seen making "knock-knock,quot; pranks, leaving us divided. After tickling our funny bones, now he has left us drooling for the delicious delicacy he prepared in his kitchen. Sara made some delicious pancakes with Nutella and maple syrup. She captioned the image saying, "Kabhi Nutella, kabhi maple."

Look at the photo here. We are sure it will also make you want some fluffy pancakes.