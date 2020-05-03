San Mateo traffic stop leads to arrest for drug and weapon possession – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Info SF) – A 38-year-old probationary San Mateo resident was arrested Friday night for various alleged crimes, including possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance while armed. .

Officers on patrol near South Norfolk Avenue and Fashion Island Boulevard, described by San Mateo police as "a critical crime spot," made a traffic stop around 10 p.m. from a driver who didn't stop at a red light.

The driver, Steven Fisher, is subject to search as part of his court evidence terms. Officers went to their nearby home, where they found four boxes containing more than two pounds of cocaine, a loaded firearm, a replica firearm, and a large amount of cash, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

Fisher was arrested and searched at the San Mateo County Main Jail and faces a bail upgrade for the sale of narcotics, police said.

