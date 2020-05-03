San Francisco Police Chief Bans "Thin Blue Line,quot; Facial Coatings – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info / AP) – San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the city's rank and file will use neutral covers to calm a controversy that arose when officers dispatched to patrol a May Day protest they wore masks adorned with the "thin blue line,quot;. "Flag.

The police union ordered and distributed the masks stamped with a black and white American flag with a blue stripe in the center. The symbol is associated with the Blue Lives Matter movement, a show of unity among police officers in response to the national Black Lives Matter movement.

In an email obtained by KTVU, Chief Scott told officers Friday that he considered the blue flag and the stripe "a significant expression to honor fallen officers." However, he was concerned that some might perceive the symbol as "divisive and disrespectful,quot;.

A retired civil rights lawyer told the San Francisco Chronicle that the masks, which also include the San Francisco Police Officers Association logo, violate a long-standing policy that prohibits police from expressing political opinions while wearing their uniforms. .

"The thin blue line is a political symbol," said John Crew. "And it's a POA brand mask. It's like using a political button."

Police union president Tony Montoya said the union had shown the masks to Scott's command staff, and several of them had asked for more than one. The blue line "represents the separation between public order and chaos," he said.

