San Francisco hotels struggle during COVID-19 shutdown – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Tourism is San Francisco's largest industry, according to the San Francisco Travel Association. But with 70 of the 215 hotels in the city temporarily closed under the shelter-in-place order, won't it be business as usual when they reopen?

The Handlery Union Square Hotel has survived many crises, including earthquakes, the collapse of the mortgage industry, and The Great Recession. But it was the pandemic that forced the family business to suspend operations.

"It has been an extremely challenging time, something I have never seen before," said President and CEO Jon Handlery. "I've been in business all my life."

Handlery's grandfather opened the hotel in 1928. In early April, only 5 of the 377 rooms were occupied. And at that point, the hotel had already lost $ 300,000. Handlery temporarily closed the hotel and laid off about 90 employees.

When the stay-at-home order is lifted, daily operations at hotels across the city will look very different, including extensive cleaning procedures.

"You see, whether it's a kiosk or over the phone, people will want to sign in that way, rather than the exchange at the front desk," Handlery said.

More than half of the Hotel Handlery's clientele was international. But with canceled conventions, flight restrictions, and tighter budget travelers, you're not betting on an easy or quick recovery.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association says that nationwide, 8 out of 10 hotel rooms are empty. This year is expected to be the worst year on record for hotel occupancy.

"I think there is apprehension right now," said AAA vice president of travel Cyndi Zesk. "I think there are certain people who are afraid. I think there are some people who are eager to hit the road. "

As we get out of stay-at-home requests, AAA expects destinations within 6 hours' drive from home to attract guests.