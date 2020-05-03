San Francisco car theft suspect caught after crashing in San Mateo – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco police arrested a 28-year-old man after he allegedly stole a Toyota Prius in that city and, about 20 minutes later, was injured when the car crashed on US Highway 101. United in San Mateo.

Hayward's Valentine Sua was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of car theft, robbery, conspiracy, and receipt of stolen property.

Just before 5 p.m. On Saturday, officers from the San Francisco Police Department's Ingleside station responded to the Velasco Avenue and Santos Street area in the Sunnydale neighborhood in a report of a car theft.

A 36-year-old man told police he had been singled out by a man who said he needed help to start his car. San Francisco police said the suspect walked to the driver's side door and told him to get off. The suspect then hit the victim, at which point the victim got out of his car. The suspect, as well as a second unknown man, got into the car and fled.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., the Prius was headed south on US Highway 101. USA Close to the state highway 92 interchange when it got out of control and turned, landing in traffic lanes, San Mateo police officer Michael Haobsh said Sunday.

The wounded suspect, later identified as Sua, then ran from the crash scene down 16th Avenue West to South Delaware Street. Near the Delaware Street Post Office, about three-quarters of a mile from the scene of the accident, the suspect entered a recreational vehicle where people lived. Police found him there a short time later and arrested him.

Haobsh said it was unclear if there was a second person in the car when the accident in San Mateo occurred.

Sua was treated for injuries sustained in the accident before being admitted to the San Francisco jail. Sua will also face charges from the

California Highway Patrol and San Mateo Police.