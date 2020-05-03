San Bruno police arrest three suspected catalytic converter thieves – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN BRUNO (Up News Info SF) – San Bruno police officers arrested three men for allegedly trying to remove the catalytic converter from the bottom of a parked car.

The three men, a 23-year-old San Francisco man, a 21-year-old San Francisco man, and a 19-year-old South San Francisco man, were seen by a patrol officer around 1:25 a.m. Saturday. from Crystal Springs Road and Crestmoor Drive handling a parked vehicle.

The officer detained the trio without incident, police said. All three suspects, police said, were arrested on suspicion of

attempted grand theft and criminal conspiracy.

San Bruno and San Mateo County in general have experienced a significant increase in thefts from catalytic converters in recent weeks.

Such thefts have been occurring at the regional and national levels for years; The converters, designed to make the exhaust less toxic, contain three metals (platinum, palladium, and rhodium) that can fetch good money from recyclers.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or send an email.

[email protected] The information can be left anonymously.