Salary reduction, Congress? (5/2/20) – Up News Info

Salary reduction, Congress?

With so many unemployed and financially troubled people in many ways, I think it's time to ask Congress to cut wages to free money for the people and small businesses that need help.

David Luck Berthoud

Loss of another pandemic.

My grandfather, Jack Bangert, died in the Spanish flu pandemic. He was in his 20s and volunteered to take the doctor to see very sick patients who were suffering at home at the time. His family were farmers in Northwest Iowa and had a car. He contracted the disease and died. The doctor, thank God, lived.

Grandpa Jack's mother also contracted the disease. She died on November 28, 1918, and he died the following day. It was Thanksgiving and the family had lost their mother and brother in less than two days.

For all of you who have lost someone in this new pandemic, know that my father, who was 2 years old when his father died, wished all his life that he had lived.

For all of you who are on the front lines, like this doctor from a hundred years ago, stay healthy and know that this community thanks you every day.

PS My grandfather's great-grandson, my nephew, is a doctor who works in emergency medicine at Denver Health. And yes, it has worked with coronavirus patients.

Elizabeth Bangert Moffatt, Denver

"Swimming naked,quot;

Re: "For restaurants, the 50% opening could also be closed at 100%", comment from April 26

Restorers Caroline Glover and Nelson Harvey accurately described the precarious financial state of their industry that existed long before the arrival of COVID-19. They confessed that most restaurants "have enough cash available to operate for 15 days." In reality, most households also have that amount of cash if they have cash in the bank. It is a bet for anyone to build a business or home with practically no money to spare. Even a minor emergency could easily eliminate them, exposing them as "swimming naked!"

Warren Buffett said a decade or so ago, "Only when the tide goes out do you find out who's been swimming naked." Clarify why most restaurants won't survive even after a limited internal dinner is allowed again.

What is the solution? When starting or managing a restaurant or home, it seems logical that enough capital should be accumulated to run them for at least three to six months without income. In doing so, they will no longer be "swimming naked."

L. Grant Shideler, dawn

Conference

Re: "The state enters the next phase,quot;, news from April 28

Good for Governor Jared Polis announcing that he will join other Western state governors in the Western State Pact, which now includes five states: Colorado, California, Oregon, Washington and Nevada, all working together on unified coronavirus strategies.

"We must have a bold and multifaceted approach to slow the spread of the virus," Polis said.

This is just the latest example of Colorado's cooperative efforts with all state governors in the Pacific time zone. Now all we need is the governors of Utah and Arizona to sign up as well, and we'll have more than just a college athletic conference to support: a new PAC-12, Politicians Against COVID-19!

Stephen Immer Breckenridge

