Ryan Reynolds sends pizza to his Alma Mater on graduation day

The actor from 'Deadpool' Surprise students at his old school with pizza delivery as he urges them to practice compassion and empathy in the graduation speech.

Ryan Reynolds gave an inspiring speech to the Class of 2020 from his alma mater, Kitsilano High School in Vancouver, Canada, and gifted each student with a free large pizza from their favorite local pizza place

The star spoke to students through a video link, where she spoke about her lifelong friends she made from school and gave her advice to graduates as they enter a new stage in their lives.

"If I can pass on this little chestnut of wisdom, it's something you might want to start if you're not already doing it," he said. "It's totally up to you, there's no pressure, but one thing that worked for me is practicing some kind of compassion every day, whether it's for you or someone, especially someone else, it's good."

The "Green Lantern"Star continued", you have heard the expression & # 39; divide and conquer & # 39 ;, you see it everywhere and dividing people is just a means to distract them, disarm them, giving you the opportunity to conquer, and the world seems to subsist . This idea more and more. And it's getting really boring. "

"It is an exaggeration and I think you want to be elegant and to be at the forefront. And I think your generation will be. So maybe they practice the opposite, they practice empathy," he said. "To my surprise (empathy) has made me earn money, friends, invaluable memories. It has allowed me to accept and give love completely. It helped me to recognize the mistakes I have made and learn from them. Above all, it made me happy" .

"It's something I'm probably going to be working on all my life."

Ryan has been actively involved in Covid-19's relief efforts since the outbreak began, with him and his wife. Blake Lively donating $ 1 million to help those in need.