Robots now greet coronavirus patients in Japan – BGR

Some hotels in Japan are now being used to accommodate patients experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms.

Patients arriving at one of those hotels in Tokyo are greeted by a robot named Pepper who, in addition to offering jokes, can also provide guests with simple directions.

With many hospitals operating at or near capacity due to the coronavirus, we have seen some interesting approaches to dealing with patients who have mild symptoms of the crown or who need medical attention for other reasons.

Just a few weeks ago, for example, New York City brought in a floating hospital called the USN Comfort to help treat patients with diseases outside of the coronavirus. It was an interesting idea, but the ship did not prove to be as useful as expected and was only docked for about four weeks before leaving.

Meanwhile, Japan has taken a different and somewhat unique approach. In Tokyo, some hotels are used to accommodate and treat coronavirus patients with very mild symptoms. Remember, not everyone with the coronavirus experiences serious health complications. If anything, it is people who are asymptomatic who are most likely to pass the virus on to others.

In any case, Japan's coronavirus hotels are employing an advanced robot in the lobby to greet guests. To tell the truth, this is not so surprising given Japan's long affinity for robots.

The New York Post reports:

In one, a large-eyed robot named "Pepper,quot;, who was wearing a protective mask properly, waited to receive visitors. "Please wear a mask inside," he said in a cheerful voice. "I hope you recover as quickly as possible." Other messages include "I pray that the spread of the disease is contained as soon as possible,quot; and "Let's join our hearts and get through this together."

If any of this sounds familiar, it's because the Pepper robot has been around since 2014 and has been used in some office buildings around the world to greet visitors. Interestingly, the robot has facial recognition software that allows it to identify visitors and even detect emotions based on voice patterns and facial expressions. Essentially, Pepper was not designed to help humans perform tasks, but to add a little lightness to people's lives.

Below you can see one of the first videos of Pepper in action:

Meanwhile, many states here in the US USA They have begun to reduce their restrictions on public meetings. Also, some nonessential companies may open in some areas. While many people applaud such moves, there is naturally concern that relaxing precautionary measures too soon could lead to a second wave of coronavirus hitting the country.

In a related note, a recent research report from the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy said that the coronavirus pandemic can last two years if we can't find a vaccine.

