Robert Wagner speaks almost 40 years after Natalie Wood's death, says he would never have done anything to hurt her

During a night on a yacht near Catalina Island on November 29, 1981, with her husband Robert Wagner and her friend Christopher Walken, actress Natalie Wood mysteriously ended up in the water and drowned at the age of 43. . Now, almost four decades later, Natasha Gregson Wagner is reviewing the tragedy that took her mother's life with a memory and an HBO documentary.

Natasha, 49, is the daughter of Natalie Wood and her second husband, Richard Gregson, but she calls Gregson and Wagner "dad." Wagner raised Natasha and her sisters, Katie and Courtney, after Wood died, but there has been a dark cloud over him for years due to the mysterious death of his wife.

Many have speculated that Wagner was unable to save Wood or caused his death in some way, something he vehemently denies.

"For so many years they advised us to ignore or not talk about it," says Natasha. People magazine. “But enough is enough. I know that if my mother had been in some kind of anguish, he would have given his life for her. "

"It's true," says Wagner, 90, in a rare interview. "He said that because he knows me and knows that he would never have done anything to hurt his mother."

Natasha explores the subject in her memoirs More than love and the HBO documentary Natalie Wood: what's left behind. In the document, Wagner tells Natasha what he remembers of that night on his yacht, the Splendor, after he, Wood, and Walken returned to the boat after dinner and drinks on the high seas.

Wagner says he and Walken argued over how much Wood should be working, and during the discussion Wood went and went to bed under the cover. Some time later, at night, Wagner went to see his wife, but she was gone, and her boat was gone.

Tearfully, Wagner says "no one heard anything,quot; that night and also remembers the time he was told that Wood's body had been found. He says he has repeated that night in his mind "so many times,quot; over the years.

Natasha Gregson Wagner admits that she will never know with "total certainty,quot; exactly what happened to her mother since she was alone when she died. "It was a terrible, terrible accident," he writes, "and the only fault was too much alcohol that night."

Robert Wagner says Natasha wanted to focus on how Natalie Wood lived, not how she left us. And, through his memoirs and documentary, he captured that. "A long time came and I am very proud of her. Believe me, it was not easy. It was something in her heart and soul that she wanted to do," Wagner said.

Natalie Wood: what's left behind premieres Tuesday, May 5 on HBO.



