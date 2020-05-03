Rishi Kapoor's family gathers for a prayer meeting for the actor

After the shocking news of Rishi Kapoor's disappearance on April 30, 2020, the industry and fans have been engulfed in pain. The last rites and a funeral were held on the same day. His family and loved ones were present to see him off for the last time.

Yesterday, his daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, traveled from Delhi to be with her family in the midst of the confinement. He was not authorized to fly the same day for the funeral. He arrived in Mumbai by road for the prayer meeting held in memory of his late father and actor Rishi Kapoor.

The actor bravely fought cancer for two years. Here is a photo of their prayer meeting held today at her residence.